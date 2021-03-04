Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,115 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $30,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 792,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

