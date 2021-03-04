Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,956 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,611 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.49. The company had a trading volume of 53,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,878. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

