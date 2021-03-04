Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,700 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TAP traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

