Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,117 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,117 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,378. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

