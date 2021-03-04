Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 359,430 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,430 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,489,000 after purchasing an additional 612,450 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 260,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,169,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 398,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 154,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

