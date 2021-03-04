Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,583 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 51,583 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.9% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 481,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

