Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 78,752 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 78,752 shares during the period. HP comprises about 1.8% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of HP worth $37,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in HP by 97.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,408 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in HP by 2,388.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in HP by 9,229.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,766. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

