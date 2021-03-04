Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,660 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.99. 407,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,885,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

