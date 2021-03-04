Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,531 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $108,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.72. 71,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.