Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 123,880 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $416,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

