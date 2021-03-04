Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,129,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $782,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.04. 7,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,488. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

