Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,129,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $782,982,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.99. 10,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

