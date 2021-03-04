Beldex Price Reaches $0.0899 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $88.09 million and $4,417.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

