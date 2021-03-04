Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.60

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.60 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.74). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 57.65 ($0.75), with a volume of 48,098 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of £385.77 million and a PE ratio of -13.41.

In related news, insider Septima Maguire bought 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £19,910.68 ($26,013.43).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

