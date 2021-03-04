Beowulf (BWF) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,715.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $12,715.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00472884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00072424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00077753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.06 or 0.00486717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars.

