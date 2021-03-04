BEPRO Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.30 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.02 or 0.00748706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00043426 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

