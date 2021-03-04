Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HWDJF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th.

HWDJF remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

