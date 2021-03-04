Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 8.6% Following Insider Selling

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $53.72. 2,154,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,085,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

Specifically, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,105 shares of company stock worth $44,226,327.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $148,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $4,757,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $39,994,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $275,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

