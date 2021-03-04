Bernard J. Clark Sells 9,883 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,995,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $66.23.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.