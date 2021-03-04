Berry Data (BRY) Trading Down 49.6% This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00012841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00475204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00078324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.79 or 0.00483709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052426 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

