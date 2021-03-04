Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.48.

BBY stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.15. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,859.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,064,628 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $986,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040,478 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,032,611 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,374 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $265,777,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 289.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $342,938,000 after buying an additional 3,656,220 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

