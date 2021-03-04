Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Down 7.5%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 554,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 400,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Carey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,170. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

