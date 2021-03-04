Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $112.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.63.

BYND stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 107,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.97 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

