Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYND. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $136.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,633. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -309.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $1,388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.