Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $155.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.63.

BYND stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 107,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,633. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -309.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

