Bezant Reaches One Day Volume of $214,379.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $214,379.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 67.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.07 or 0.00735972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.