BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BGSF opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BGSF has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of BGSF from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

