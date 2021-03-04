BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period.

NYSE:BBL opened at $66.17 on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.