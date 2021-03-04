BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Price Down 7%

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.66 and last traded at $61.53. 4,198,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,684,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,359,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.