Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years.

BGFV stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,709.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,755.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,845 shares of company stock worth $1,268,668. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

