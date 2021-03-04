Bigbom (BBO) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $397,387.86 and $97,467.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Bigbom token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00771576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

