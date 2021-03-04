Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,515 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Bilibili worth $24,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bilibili by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bilibili by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bilibili by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of BILI opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.