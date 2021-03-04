Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 8.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price fell 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $122.00 and last traded at $126.66. 11,241,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 7,211,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.78.

Several research firms have commented on BILI. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

