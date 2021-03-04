Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $822,674.88 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $822,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,459.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $7.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.66. 2,125,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a PE ratio of -285.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

