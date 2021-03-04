Bimini Capital Management (BMNM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Bimini Capital Management has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

