Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.86 Million

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $109,005.41 and $2.86 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00471781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00077649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00083938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00483623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

