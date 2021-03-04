Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Up 88.6% in February

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 474,200 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the January 28th total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

BPTH stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $24.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

