Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,994. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.27.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $361.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.86.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

