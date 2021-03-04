Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $2.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $266.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.14 and a 200 day moving average of $267.08. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Biogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

