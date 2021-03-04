Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Blackcrane Capital LLC

Blackcrane Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 4.3% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.62. 13,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.