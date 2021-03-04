BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading Down 15.6%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price fell 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 841,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,266,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in BioHiTech Global by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

