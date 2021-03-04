BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,022,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149,916 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.32% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $528,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 26,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,097. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

