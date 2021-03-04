Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) vs. Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biomerica and Meridian Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 10.28 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -25.39 Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 3.59 $46.19 million $1.07 19.72

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Biomerica. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Meridian Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -69.82% -42.18% -32.10% Meridian Bioscience 18.21% 21.06% 12.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biomerica and Meridian Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meridian Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biomerica presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.06%. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.40%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Meridian Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Biomerica on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H. pylori under the BreathID brand. This segment also offers gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, H. pylori, and certain foodborne pathogens; respiratory illness assays, such as tests Group A strep, mycoplasma pneumonia, influenza, and pertussis; and blood chemistry assays for testing elevated levels of lead in blood. It sells products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by in vitro diagnostic manufacturers, as well as researchers in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. The company has a strategic collaboration with DiaSorin Inc. to sell H. pylori tests. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.