Bit-Z Token (BZ) Market Capitalization Tops $26.48 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Bit-Z Token token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bit-Z Token Profile

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

