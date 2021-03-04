BitCapitalVendor Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83,420.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $83,420.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.02 or 0.00748706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00043426 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.