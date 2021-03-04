Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $15.13 or 0.00031369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $280.94 million and $10.39 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,220.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.01039630 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00377252 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003225 BTC.
- PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash ABC
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC
