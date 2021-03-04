Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0290 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $17,406.79 and $52.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000836 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.