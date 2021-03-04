Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of BTGGF opened at $68.80 on Thursday. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Get Bitcoin Group alerts:

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.