Bitcoin Interest Achieves Market Cap of $45,488.37 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $45,488.37 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.12 or 0.00250062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00093485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00056510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

