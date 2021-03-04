Bitcoin Interest Price Down 44% This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $43,221.81 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00248801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

